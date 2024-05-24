Heavy Rainfall Warning In Odisha: SRC Asks 4 District Collectors To Stay Alert

Bhubaneswar: Taking note of the extremely heavy rainfall warning by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Odisha SRC on Friday asked the collectors of four districts to stay on high alert.

The Special Relief Commissioner directed the collectors of 4 districts (Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj) to ensure preparatory measures in view of the depression over the central Bay of Bengal.

Even though the severe cyclonic storm brewing over west-central and adjoining south Bay of Bengal won’t have a direct impact on Odisha, the state will experience heavy to very heavy downpours along with gusty surface wind with speeds reaching up to 80 kmph on May 26 morning.

Keeping the possible rough sea conditions in view, the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department, Bhubaneswar has asked all four ports to hoist distant cautionary signal 1.

Informing about the movement of the cyclone, regional director of IMD Bhubaneswar, Manorama Mohanty said, “The well-marked low-pressure area has concentrated into a depression and lay centred over the central Bay of Bengal today at 5.30 AM. It is very likely to continue to move northeastwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm by May 25 morning. It is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by May 25 night. It is very likely to cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara as a severe cyclonic storm.”

Squally wind speed reaching 40- 50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely along & off North Odisha coasts from May 25 evening. It is likely to increase becoming gale wind speed reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph from morning of May 26 till May 27 morning.