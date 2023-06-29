Heavy rainfall triggers landslide in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand: As the monsoon has made its arrival with full throttle in most parts of the country, several states are expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall till the end of the weekend. In the past few days, torrential rains have wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, triggering landslides and flashfloods and throwing normal lives out of the gear.

The Badrinath national highway was blocked on Thursday following a landslide triggered by heavy rain near Chhinka in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district. A mound of debris accumulated on the road in the wake of the landslide near Chhinka, additional information officer Ravindra Singh Negi said. Efforts are on to clear the rubble and restore traffic along the route, he said. Many places in Chamoli district were lashed by heavy rains on Wednesday night.

The authorities have temporarily halted the Char Dham Yatra owing to the weather conditions.