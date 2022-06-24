Heavy Rainfall To Lash These Districts Of Odisha; Check IMD’s Weather Update

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued heavy rainfall alert for several Odisha states.

The weather forecasting agency has issued a yellow alert for Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, and Khurda districts of Odisha.

During the same period thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Odisha the IMD has further warned.

Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershower is very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Odisha during the next 24 hours, the IMD said in its midday weather bulletin.

In its forecast for the Capital city–Bhubaneswar and its neighbourhood for the next 24 hours, the IMD has predicted rain or thundershowers towards afternoon or evening and maximum and minimum temperature is very likely to be around 31°C and 25°C respectively.