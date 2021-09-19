Heavy Rainfall To Lash 18 Odisha Dists: IMD

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre here has issued heavy rainfall alert for 18 districts of Odisha.

The alert has been sounded for the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur,Khurda, Puri, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur, Nuapada, Bolangir, and Sonepur.

According to the IMD, these above mentioned districts are very likely to witness heavy to very heavy rains during the next 24 hours as the cyclonic circulation over the north-west and the adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal has moved towards the north-west Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of north Odisha, West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts.

The system is most likely to move in the west-north-west direction and lay centred near the north Odisha coast within a few hours and then concentrate into a low-pressure area, it added.