Heavy Rainfall Predicted Over Next 48 Hours, Yellow Alert For 22 Odisha Districts

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted rainfall activities in several parts of Odisha over the next 48 hours and issued yellow warning for 22 districts.

The districts for which yellow warning has been issued are- Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur.

The districts are expected to witness rainfall under the influence of a cyclonic circulation which is lying over south Bangladesh and adjoining North Bay of Bengal, the IMD predicted.

Weather Forecast: Day 1 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 01.06.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 02.06.2022)

Yellow warning (be updated): Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Gajapati, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur.

Day 2 ((valid from 0830 hrs IST of 02.06.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 03.06.2022)

Light to moderate rain or thunderstorm is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kalahandi and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day-3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 03.06.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 04.06.2022)

Light to moderate rain or thunderstorm is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of North Coastal Odisha, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day-4 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 04.06.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 05.06.2022)

Light to moderate rain or thunderstorm is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.