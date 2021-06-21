Heavy Rainfall Likely In Several Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: Several districts of Odisha are likely to witness heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.

According to IMD’s latest bulletin, a low-pressure area is persisting over southeast Uttar Pradesh and neighbourhood, north Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level. Under the influence of this, several districts are likely to witness heavy rainfall.

Besides, the IMD has also issued a yellow warning.

During this period, thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Bolangir, Sonepur, Sundergarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Gajapati, Ganjam and Bargarh.

Similarly, heavy rainfall is very likely to occur in the districts of Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Nuapada, and Sonepur.