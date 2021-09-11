Heavy Rainfall In Odisha For Next 5 Days: IMD

Bhubaneswar: A Low Pressure Area is likely to form over Central Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours and under its influence heavy to very rainfall is likely to occur at several districts of Odisha for the next five days, the India Meteorological Centre (IMD) regional center in Bhubaneswar informed in its evening weather bulletin.

In the forecast, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said that the Low Pressure Area is very likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a Depression during subsequent 48 hours.

Weather Forecast & Warning For Districts Of Odisha For Next Five Days:

Day 1 (valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 11.09.2021).

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of South Odisha and at a few places over the districts of North Odisha.

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi.

Day 2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 11.09.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 12.09.2021).

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Malkangiri, Koraput, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara.

Day 3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 12.09.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 13.09.2021)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at most places over the districts of Odisha.

Orange Warning (Be Prepared): Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara Cuttack, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Bhadrak, Jajpur.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara Cuttack, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Bhadrak, Jajpur. Impact & Action Suggested: i) It may help ongoing agriculture activity however it may cause temporarily water logging in low lying areas; ii) Water logging in underpass road and occasional reduction of visibility causing traffic congestion in urban areas.; iii) Keep arrangement for drainage of excess water.; iv) Check traffic congestion before movement in affected areas.

Day 4 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 13.09.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 14.09.2021).

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at most places over the districts of Odisha

Orange Warning (Be Prepared): Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at a few places with extremely heavy falls at one or two places over the districts of Bolangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Angul, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Deogarh.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at a few places with extremely heavy falls at one or two places over the districts of Bolangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Angul, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Deogarh. Impact & Action Suggested: i)It may help ongoing agriculture activity however it may cause temporarily water logging in low lying areas; ii) Water logging in underpass road and occasional reduction of visibility causing traffic congestion in urban areas.; iii) Possibility of some damage to informal/Kutcha road.; iii) Keep arrangement for drainage of excess water.; iv) Avoid movement in affected areas

Day 5 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 14.09.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 15.09.2021).

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Deogarh.

