Heavy Rainfall In Odisha Between Oct 28 & 30: IMD

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a forecast on Monday that light rain is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Koraput, and Malkangiri in the next 24 hours.

In view of a significant reduction in rainfall activity over most parts of the country, the Southwest monsoon has withdrawn from the entire country on Monday.

Apart from these four districts, dry weather will prevail over the remaining parts of the state. As per the Met department, the southwest monsoon has completely withdrawn from the entire country and simultaneously, the northeast monsoon rains have commenced over extreme south peninsular India today.

The southwest monsoon had completely withdrawn from Odisha this week. However, the districts of Koraput and Nabarangpur experienced light rain in the past 24 hours.

Weather forecast and warning for districts of Odisha for next few days:

Day-1 (valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 26.10.2021)

Light rain likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Koraput and Malkangiri.

Day-4 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 28.10.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 29.10.2021)

Light rain or thundershower likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam and Koraput.

Day-5 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 29.10.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 30.10.2021)

Light rain likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada and Gajapati.