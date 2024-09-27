Puri: Puri experienced heavy rainfall early this morning, leading to significant waterlogging on the iconic ‘Bada Danda’ (Grand Road).

Residents woke up to find knee-deep water inundating the area, causing disruptions in daily activities and traffic.

The local administration has deployed pumps to drain the water, but continuous rainfall is hampering efforts. Authorities have urged residents to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.

The Meteorological Department has forecasted more rain in the coming days, advising caution and preparedness for further waterlogging.