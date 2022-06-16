Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued For Several Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here has issued heavy rainfall alert for several districts of Odisha.

According to the IMD’s latest bulletin, the southwest monsoon has entered the South Odisha today. The conditions are favorable for further advance of monsoon into some more parts of Odisha during next 2-3days.

Meanwhile, the IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall in some districts of Odisha.

Weather forecast:

Day-1 (valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 17.06.2022)

Yellow warning ( be updated): Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Odisha.

Day-2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 17.06.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 18.06.2022)

Yellow warning (be updated): Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal,Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Boudh, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Khordha, Puri.

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Dhenkanal, Angul, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Jajpur.

Day-3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 18.06.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 19.06.2022)

Yellow warning ( be updated): Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj,Sonepur, Boudh, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nuapada.

Day-4 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 19.06.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 20.06.2022)

Yellow warning( be updated): Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj,Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur.

Day-5 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 20.06.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 21.06.2022)

Yellow warning( be updated): Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati,Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur.

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Mayurbhanj.