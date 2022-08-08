Heavy Rainfall
Twin city: Bhubaneswar, Cuttack

Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued For Bhubaneswar & Cuttack City

By Pragativadi News Service
27

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre here has issued heavy rainfall alert for Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

According to reports, heavy rainfall is likely to lash the twin cities under influence of low marked low pressure over the Bay of Bengal off Odisha and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coasts.

The heavy rainfall may cause temporary waterlogging in low lying areas, underpass roads, reduction of visibility and traffic congestion, warned the weather agency.

Pragativadi News Service 7369 posts 0 comments
