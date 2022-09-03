Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued For 8 Odisha Dists On Sept 6

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre here has issued heavy rainfall alert for at least eight districts of Odisha on September 6.

According to the IMD’s latest bulletin, a low-pressure area is likely to form around September 8 while another system would form around September 15, 2022. Following the possibility of formation of two back-to-back low-pressure systems, the intensity of rainfall is likely to increase in different parts of Odisha from September 5.

Similarly, heavy rainfall is likely to occur in eight districts of the State on September 6, said the IMD.

Weather Forecast and Warning:

Day-1 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 03.09.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 04.09.2022)

Yellow Warning( Be updated): Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Balasore.

Day-2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 04.09.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 05.09.2022)

Yellow Warning( Be updated): Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur,Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal ,Kalahandi, Boudh, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri.

Day-3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 05.09.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 06.09.2022)

Yellow Warning( Be updated): Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, Balasore. Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam and Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj.

Day-4 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 06.09.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 07.09.2022)

Yellow Warning( Be updated): Heavy Rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Kalahandi and Nabarangpur.