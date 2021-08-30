Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued For 5 States Till Sept 2

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued heavy rain alert for five states till September 2. The alert has been sounded for Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Goa.

According to its latest forecast, the IMD said that Konkan region and Goa may get very heavy falls on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The southern part of the country will see widespread rainfall activity in the next 24 hours, with Telangana expected to received isolated very heavy falls today, it said.

The rainfall activity is expected to increase in the Northeast region from Wednesday, the IMD forecast added.

The IMD further stated scattered rainfall activity very likely over Western Himalayan Region and adjoining plains of Northwest India during next 4-5 days. Isolated heavy falls also very likely over Uttarakhand on 30th August, 2021,” it said.

The IMD has said that during heavy rainfall could lead to localised flooding, inundation and water logging in low-lying areas in Madhya Pradesh and other states.