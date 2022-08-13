Heavy Rainfall Alert! IMD Issues Red Warning For Several Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre here has issued heavy rainfall alert for several districts of Odisha in the next 24 hours. A red warning has also been issued by the weather agency.

Following this, the officials have been asked to be on alert as there are chances of flooding.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely to occur in central and south Odisha today. Heavy rainfall is also likely in central districts and interior parts of the state tomorrow. The system would trigger a flood-like situation in low-lying areas and land or mudslides in hilly areas,” said the weather agency.

Weather Forecast And Warning: Day-1(Valid upto 0830 Hrs IST of 14.08.22):

Red warning (Take action): Scattered Heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls very likely to occur over the districts of Puri, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Dhenkanal, Jajpur and Bhadrak.

Orange warning (Be Prepared) Heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls very likely to occur over the districts of Khordha, Nayagarh, Gajapati, Ganjam, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Bargarh, Boudh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Rayagada.

Day-2(Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 14.08.22 to 0830 Hrs IST of 15.08.22 )

Red warning (Take action): Scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls very likely to occur over the districts of Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Sonepur, Boudh, Bargarh, Angul, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and Deogarh.

Orange warning (Be action) Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri.

Day-3(Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 15.08.22 to 0830 Hrs IST of 16.09.21 )

Yellow Warning (Be updated) Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh and Nuapada.