Heavy Rain To Lash Odisha Till September 21: IMD

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here on Friday informed that the cyclonic circulation over the east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining Myanmar coast now lies over east-central and adjoining north-east Bay of Bengal.

It is very likely to move west-north-westwards and reach the north-west Bay of Bengal off north Odisha-West Bengal coasts around September 18, IMD said in its Midday bulletin.

As a result, several parts of Odisha will experience heavy downpour from September 18, the weather bureau said. It will continue till September 21. As per the latest weather bulletin, the well-marked low-pressure area over north-west Madhya Pradesh and adjoining south-west Uttar Pradesh with the associated cyclonic circulation is likely to weaken gradually during the next 24 hours.

IMD said that several parts of Odisha will experience rain and thunderstorm activities in the next 24 hours.

Weather forecast and warning for districts of Odisha for next five days:

Day 1 (valid from 1330 hrs IST of 17.09.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 18.09.2021)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at many places over the districts of north Interior Odisha and at a few places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 18.09.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 19.09.2021)

Yellow Warning (To be updated): Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bhadrak, Balasore and Mayurbhanj.

Day 3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 19.09.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 20.09.2021)

Yellow Warning (To be updated): Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Khordha, Puri, Nayagarh, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Kandhamal, Malkangiri and Koraput.

Day 4 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 20.09.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 21.09.2021)

Yellow Warning (To be updated): Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Bolangir, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda and Sonepur.