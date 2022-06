Heavy Rain To Lash Odisha Till June 24; IMD Issues Yellow Warning

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here has issued yellow warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts of Odisha till June 24.

According to the latest bulletin issued, light to moderate rain or thundershower has occurred at most places over the districts of South Odisha and North Coastal Odisha.

Similarly, heavy rainfall has occurred at one or two places over the districts of Rayagada, Boudh, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Cuttack, Sonepur, Angul and Dhenkanal, it added.

Weather forecast and warning for districts of Odisha:

Day-1 (valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 22.06.2022):

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sambalpur, Angul, Boudh, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Ganjam.

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj,Khordha, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Boudh, Sonepur, Bolangir, Puri, Ganjam.

Day-2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 22.06.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 23.06.2022):

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Bolangir,Sonepur, Boudh, Bargarh, Nabarangpur, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Jajpur,Mayurbhanj.

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Odisha.

Day-3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 23.06.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 24.06.2022):

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar,Deogarh, Mayurbhanj, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi.

Day-4 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 24.06.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 25.06.2022): Yellow Warning( Be updated)

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Bargarh, Bolangir, Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Sambalpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack.

Day-5 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 25.06.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 26.06.2022): Yellow warning (be updated)

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Bolangir, Bargarh, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam.