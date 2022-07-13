Heavy Rain To Lash Odisha For Next 5 Days: IMD

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre here has issued heavy to very heavy rainfall for several districts of the State for the next five days.

According to the IMD’s latest bulletin, well marked low pressure area over south coastal Odisha & neighbourhood with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height persists.

While light to moderate rain/thundershower have occurred at most places over the districts of Odisha with Heavy to Very Heavy rainfall at a few places over the district of NAWARANGPUR of South Interior Odisha and Heavy Rainfall at one or two places over the districts of BARGARH, KEONJHARGARH, GANJAM, NAWAPARA, BOLANGIR, KALAHANDI and MAYURBHANJ of Odisha, heavy to very heavy rainfall will lash several districts for the next five days.

The weather office has also issued yellow as well as orange warning for several districts of the State.

Day-1 (Orange Warning)

Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Ganjam, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Kalahandi and Boudh.

(Yellow Warning)

Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Khordha, Puri, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nawarangpur, Nuapada, Bargarh, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul, Sambalpur and Sonepur.

Day-2 (Orange Warning)

Heavy to very heavy (7 to 20cm) rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Bargarh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Sonepur, and Boudh.

(Yellow Warning)

Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Bhadrak, Balasore, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh and Kalahandi.

Day-3 (Orange Warning)

Heavy to very heavy (7 to 20cm) rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, and Jajpur.

(Yellow Warning)

Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Bhadrak, Balasore, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sonepur and Bolangir.

Day-4 (Orange Warning)

Heavy to very heavy (7 to 20cm) rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack and Jajpur.

Yellow Warning

Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Khordha, Boudh, Sonepur, Deogarh and Kandhamal.

Day-5- Yellow Warning

Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Bolangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nawarangpur, Koraput, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Rayagada and Gajapati.