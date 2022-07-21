Heavy Rain To Lash Odisha For Next 5 Days: IMD

Bhubaneswar: Odisha will experience heavy rainfall for the next five days, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre predicted on Thursday.

According to the IMD, the alert has been sounded for Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Boudh, Kalahandi, Bolangir, and Nayagarh.

The IMD further stated thta it may trigger landslides/mudslides in vulnerable hilly areas.

There may be temporary water logging in low-lying areas, occasional reduction of visibility causing traffic congestion in urban areas, and some damage to Kutcha roads and vulnerable Kutcha houses, it added.

People have been advised to move to safe places accordingly.