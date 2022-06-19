Heavy Rain To Lash Five Odisha Districts In Last 24 Hours: IMD

Bhubaneswar: The IMD on Sunday issued a yellow warning for five districts with a forecast of heavy rainfall, and thunderstorms with lightning.

According to the IMD, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, and Mayurbhanj are very likely to experience heavy rainfall during the last 24 hours.

“Conditions are favourable for further advance of monsoon into some more parts Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and the northwest Bay of Bengal, some more parts of Chhattisgarh and Odisha, remaining parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and some more parts of Bihar and some parts of northeast Uttar Pradesh during next 23 days,” the IMD stated.

Besides, light to moderate rain or Thunderstorm is very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Interior Odisha and at a few places over the districts of Coastal Odisha.

There will be no large change in Maximum temperature (day temperature) during the next 4 to 5 days in the State.

The highest maximum temperature of 38.5 degrees was recorded at Malkangiri while the lowest minimum temperature of 21.5 degrees was recorded at Sonepur on Sunday.

“Bhubaneswar is likely to experience partly cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rain or Thunderstorm. Maximum and Minimum temperature very likely to be around 38 degrees and 27 degrees respectively,” the IMD added.