Heavy Rain
Top NewsBreakingState

Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm Alert For These Odisha Districts

By Haraprasad Das
77

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Yellow Warning of heavy rainfall in eight districts of Odisha for today and thunderstorm with lightning for 20 districts.

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj.

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh, Ganjam, and Kandhamal.

Similarly, light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur in all 15 districts of North Odisha and five districts of South Odisha namely Khurda, Puri, Ganjam, Nayagarh, and Kandhamal.

https://digiartia.com/product-category/code-2/

https://digiartia.com/product-category/graphics-4/

Haraprasad Das 18361 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking