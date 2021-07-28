Heavy Rain Over Six States Due To Well Marked Low Pressure Area Over BoB

Bhubaneswar: The Low Pressure over North Bay of Bengal now lies as a Well Marked Low Pressure Area over south Bangladesh and adjoining North Bay of Bengal & West Bengal.

It is expected to move westwards across West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar during next 48 hours.

Under its influence fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is likely over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar during July 28-30 and over East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during July 29-31.

Strong winds with speeds ranging from 45 to 55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph are very likely over North and Central Bay of Bengal and along and off Odisha-West Bengal coast in the next 24 hours.