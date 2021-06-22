Heavy Rain Lashes Twin City

Heavy Rain
Bhubaneswar: Rain and hailstorm lashed the twin cities– Bhubaneswar and Cuttack this afternoon.

On the other hand, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rain for Khurda (including Bhubaneswar), Cuttack (including Cuttack city), Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada and Nayagarh within the next few hours.

People have been advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect themselves from lightning strikes.

