Heavy Rain Lashes Twin City

Bhubaneswar: Heavy rain lashed Bhubaneswar and Cuttack on Tuesday evening causing water-logging at several low-lying places in and around the Twin City.
The Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre here alerted that thundershower with one or two spells of intense (2-3 cm/Hour) rainfall is very likely to continue for another 30 to 45 minutes over Bhubaneswar & Cuttack city area.
Due to this intense spell of rain possibility of temporary water logging in low-lying areas of both the cities, the IMD warned.
