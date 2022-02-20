Heavy Rain Lashes In Several Parts Of Twincity; IMD Forecasts 3-4 Degree Temperature Drop

Bhubaneswar: Several parts of Odisha including the Twincity (Bhubaneswar- Cuttack) on Sunday experienced heavy downpour.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) earlier had predicted thunderstorms and rainfall in Odisha due to the cyclonic circulation over Madhya Maharashtra and the neighbourhood has become less marked.

Several parts of Odisha, including Ganjam, Bargarh and Sambalpur, experienced light to moderate rainfall in the past 24 hours.

“No large change in minimum temperature (Night Temperature) during next 4-5 days over the districts of south and north Coastal Odisha. The minimum temperature is likely to fall by 3 to 4 degree Celsius over the districts of north interior Odisha during next two days and again it will gradually rise by 3 to degrees in subsequent two to three days,” said IMD’s Regional Centre in Bhubaneswar.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of north Odisha and at one or two places over the districts of south coastal Odisha and dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of south interior Odisha.

The weather will remain dry till February 24.