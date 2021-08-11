Heavy Rain Inundates Balasore Town; Flash Flood Gushes Into Market Complexes

Balasore: Heavy rain accompanied by lightning lashed Balasore for more than two hours on Wednesday afternoon resulting in waterlogging across the town area.

Due to the incessant and heavy downpour, floodwater engulfed Khaprapada, Azimabad, Paduanpada area including ADM Chowk to district school road, Technical Field Road, Niliabagh Road, Chidiapol Road in Balasore town.

As per sources, due to encroachment of the drainage system and the heavy rain choked the water flow, and the drain water flooded the roads. During the two-hour rains, most parts of the town were flooded, and even after the rain stopped, there was water level did not recede.

Flash flood gushed into more than 30 shops on the ground floor of Municipality new market at Fandibazar and the market complex at Chidiapol destroying goods and leaving the shopkeepers in the lurch.

Even though the shop owners contacted the fire brigade for help no one showed up. Following this, the locals staged a road blockade to press for their demand.

Meanwhile, the District Collector, who was on his way back to Balasore from Bhograi, stopped to take stock of the situation. After that, the fire service personnel reached the scene and started pumping out the water. However, goods worth lakhs were destroyed in the floodwater by then.

The shopkeepers have alleged that the situation aroused as the municipality did not install a proper drainage system in the market complex at Fandi Chowk. In addition, low-lying areas in the town area have been inundated with floodwater due to blockage of drains and encroachment.