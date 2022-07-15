Heavy Rain In Southern Odisha Causes Flood-Like Situation In Malkangiri

Malkangiri: Heavy rains have continued to lash southern Odisha for a few days, affecting normal life and a flood-like situation has occurred in parts of the Malkangiri district.

Continuous rain in the Motu area of the district for eight days has caused many rivers and canals in the areas to overflow.

Meanwhile, communication has been disrupted on National Highway-326 connecting Malkangiri and Andhra Pradesh.

As a result of which hundreds of vehicles and people were stranded on both sides of the bridge as there were no signs of the water level decreasing. The rainwater has started entering some villages of the district which are in low-lying areas.

The district administration has made arrangements for many shelters and relief camps to evacuate people from marooned areas.