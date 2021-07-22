Heavy Rain In Parts Of Mumbai; Villages Marooned, Train Services Suspended

Mumbai: Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai and neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra. Following this, train services were disrupted and some villages marooned, officials said.

“Train services were suspended,” district authorities said, adding that work to remove the boulders was underway.

A bridge at Sapgaon in Sahapur taluka of Thane suffered extensive damage due to the heavy downpour, tehsildar (revenue officer) Nilima Suryavanshi said, adding that no one was injured and traffic movement on the bridge was suspended.

The Modak Sagar dam in Sahapur started overflowing at 3.24 am on Thursday and two of its gates were opened to release the water, a message from the district headquarters said.

Some villages in the Sahapur taluka were marooned. Similarly, in Bhatsai village, many people were stranded and shifted to a school in the locality.

In Vashind near Sahapur, flood waters entered a housing complex and its residents were shifted to a zilla parishad school with the help of the NDRF, the official said.

In Bhiwandi taluka of Thane, a number of people stranded in the water-logged areas of Padgha, Kawad, Ganesh Nagar and Khairpada were rescued with the help of the NDRF and the Thane Disaster Response Force teams, tehsildar Adik Patil said.

A number of people were also rescued from flooded localities near the banks of the Kamwari river in Bhiwandi, another official said. In Badlapur Wangni, 10 people and 70 animals were rescued from an ashram, officials said.

Besides, people stranded in some inundated areas of Kasara and Titwala in Thane were also shifted to zilla parishad schools, they said.