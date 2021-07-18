Heavy Rain In Odisha Till July 23; Yellow Warning Issued

Bhubaneswar: Several parts of Odisha will experience heavy to very heavy rainfall till July 23, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

According to IMD’s latest bulletin, heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Kalahandi, Keonjhar, Kandhamal, Deogarh in the next 24 hours.

As per the weather forecasting agency, the southwest Monsoon has been subdued over Odisha. However, light to moderate rain or thunderstorm activities are continuing in several parts of the State.

A low pressure area is likely to form over Northwest Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood around July 21, said IMD.

Weather forecast for next five days:

Day 1 (valid from 1330 hrs IST of 18.07.2021 upto 0830 hrs IST of 19.07.2021)

Yellow Warning (To be updated) Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Kalahandi, Keonjhar, Kandhamal, Deogarh.

Thunderstorm with lightning is also very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Bargarh, Boudh, Sonepur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Kandhamal.

Day 2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 19.07.2021 upto 0830 hrs IST of 20.07.2021)

Yellow Warning (To be updated) Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj.

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bhadrak, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Balasore, Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara Nayagarh, Puri, Khurda, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Boudh, Angul.

Day 3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 20.07.2021 upto 0830 hrs IST of 21.07.2021)

Yellow Warning (To be updated) Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj.

Day 4 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 21.07.2021 upto 0830 hrs IST of 22.07.2021)

Yellow Warning (To be updated) Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Puri, Khurda, Deogarh, Sambalpur.

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Angul, Ganjam, Koraput, Malkangiri, Kalahandi, Boudh.

Day 5 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 22.07.2021 upto 0830 hrs IST of 23.07.2021)

Yellow Warning (To be updated) Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bhadrak, Balasore, Kalahandi, Kandhamal. Heavy rainfall is also very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Bargarh, Bolangir, Sonepur, Boudh.