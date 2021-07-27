Heavy Rain In Odisha Till Aug 1; Yellow Warning Issued

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted that under the influence of a low-pressure area formed over North Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood, several districts of Odisha will experience heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next five days.

According to IMD’s Bhubaneswar centre latest bulletin, Low-Pressure Area has formed over the same area today morning and now it persists over the same area with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to mid-tropospheric levels.

It is very likely to become a Well Marked Low PressureArea over North Bay of Bengal & adjoining Bangladesh during the next 24 hours and slowly move westwards across West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar during subsequent 48 hours, IMD said.

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Jharsuguda,

Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara Jagatsinghpur,

Cuttack.

Similarly, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur and heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Angul, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara Cuttack, Puri, Khurda and Sambalpur. (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 28.07.2021 upto 0830 hrs IST of 29.07.2021).

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Angul, Boudh and Sonepur. (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 29.07.2021 upto 0830 hrs IST of 30.07.2021).

The IMD also said heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sundargarh and heavy rainfall very is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Angul, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Sonepur and Mayurbhanj. (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 30.07.2021 upto 0830 hrs IST of 31.07.2021).

Moreover, heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nawarangpur, Nuapada, Balasore and Bargarh. (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 31.07.2021 upto 0830 hrs IST of 01.08.2021).

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into deep of north east Bay of Bengal today and along and off Odisha coast, North Bay of Bengal and the neighbourhood during July 28 and 30,2021.