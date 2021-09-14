Heavy Rain In Odisha: SRC Seeks Damage Assessment Report From Dist Collectors In 7 Days

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government has sought damage assessment report from Collectors due to heavy rain occurred during September second week in order to pay assistance from SDRF/NDRF.

Odisha SRC Pradeep Kumar Jena has written to all District Collectors to assess the damage of private properties due to heavy rainfall and to submit the report within a week to release assistance under SDRF/NDRF norms.

“Due to heavy rainfall experienced in different parts of the State during 2nd week of September, 2021 and consequent localised flooding, there are reports of damage to private properties besides some human casualties. Assessment of damage to these properties in different sectors such as houses, agriculture (crop loss of 33% & above), sand cast of agriculture land, loss of cattle, etc. and enumeration of beneficiaries have to be taken up on priority so that the assistance, as per norms of SDRF, can be paid to the affected persons expeditiously to enable them to repair/ reconstruct their houses and restore livelihood,” said SRC PK Jena, in the letter to DMs.

“As per Paragraph -3 of Odisha Relief Code, “Heavy rain” would mean three days or more of uninterrupted rainfall, the total amounting to at least 3 times that of month’s average rainfall in the Block/ Area. In absence of suppoling materials, rain amount from 64.5 mm to 124.4 mm per day for continuous three days or more and / or 124.5 mm and above for more than one day may be treated as heavy rainfall.

The State Government has already declared “Heavy Rain” as State Specific Disaster within the local context for which expenditure on relief measures and immediate repair/ restoration of damaged public infrastructure shall be met from State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF),” the letter added.

The SRC further requested the Collectors to take immediate action in this regard and furnish the damage assessment report within a week i.e., by 22.09.2021 positively for allotment of funds for disbursement.

Following SOP is to be followed for damage assessment and disbursement of assistance:-