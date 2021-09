Heavy Rain In Odisha: Over 19L People In 11 Dists Affected; Three Human Casualties Reported

Bhubaneswar: A total 19.53 lakh people in 11 districts have been affected and three human casualties have been reported so far due to heavy rain in Odisha during the past 24 hours under the impact of Depression over the Bay of Bengal.

Rainfall: The districts namely Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Khordha, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Nayagarh , Boudh, Jajpur, Subarnapur received average rain fall of more than 100 MM.

The Blocks received rainfall of more than 200 MM are given below.