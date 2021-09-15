Heavy Rain In Odisha: Death Toll Mounts To Six, Over 23.82 Lakh People Affected

Bhubaneswar: More than 23.82 lakh people in 24 districts of Odisha have been affected by heavy rain and consequent flooding due to the effect of Depression over Bay of Bengal.

According to the Situation Report, a total of 139 blocks have been affected and a total of 7540 houses have been damaged. A total of five ODRAF and two NDRF teams have been deployed in Balasore, Bhadrak & Kendrapada districts.

As many as 23,82,795 people of 4964 villages and 33 ULBs have been hit by the rains and consequent flooding. Besides, 20,552 people have been evacuated to safety, the report read.

Human casualties due to heavy rain in Odisha mounted to six on Wednesday. While three persons died in Kendrapara due to wall collapse, one person drowned in Khordha, and one each died due to wall collapse in Ganjam and Sonepur districts.

Besides, two persons are reportedly missing. While, one person missing due to drowning in Nischintakoili Block of Cuttack district, another person missing in LaxmijoraNullah of Puintala Block in Bolangir district. Detail investigation is under by the District Administrations in this regard.

