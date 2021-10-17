Heavy Rain Forecast; Odisha SRC Asks Collectors To Remain Alert

Bhubaneswar: The Special Relief Commission (SRC) today directed all the district collectors to keep a close watch and monitor the situation in view of the low pressure.

As per the midday weather bulletin issued by IMD today, the southwest monsoon withdrawal line continues to pass through Lat. 27.0on/long. 92.0″e, Kohima, Silchar, Krishnanagar, Baripada, Malkangiri, Nalgonda, Bagalkote, Vengurla LAT. 16.OON/LONG. 65.0oE AND LAT. 16.0oN/ LONG. 60.0’E (.)

The low pressure area over coastal areas of north Andhra Pradesh & south Odisha and adjoining westcentral Bay Of Bengal now lies over north coastal Andhra Pradesh & adjoining Westcentral Bay Of Bengal and the associated cyclonic circulation extends upto 8 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height, it added.

The IMD further stated that the east-west trough between 1.5 km & 5.8 km above mean sea level now runs across eastcentral Bay Of Bengal from the Gulf of Martaban to the cyclonic circulation associated with the above low-pressure area over the north Telangana & neighbourhood.

WEATHER FORECAST AND WARNING :

THUNDERSTORM WITH LIGHNING/ HEAVY RAINFALL WARNING:

VALID UPTO 0830 HRS IST OF 18.10.2021:

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur.

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one on nruo places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Angul, Mayurbhanj and Dhenkanal.

VALID FROM 0830 HRS IST OF 18.10.2021 UP TO 0830 HRS IST OF 19.10.2021:

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Balasore. Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpu& Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Khurda And Puri.

VALID FROM 0830 HRS IST OF 19.10.2021 UP TO 0830 HRS IST OF 20.10.2021:

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jaipur, Kendrapara, Cuttack Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Angul, Boudh, Kandhamal and Kalahandi.

FISHERMEN WARNING:

Under the influence of the low-pressure area over north Telangana & neighbourhood, squally weather with surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph very likely over the deep sea areas of North Bay of Bengal till 19th October 2021.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the deep sea areas of North Bay of Bengal during 17th to 19th October, 2021

ADVISORY TO COLLECTORS