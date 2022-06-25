Heavy Rain Forecast For Next Five Days

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre here on Saturday predicted heavy rain across the State for the next five days.

Under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over north Interior Odisha and southerly/southwesterly winds in lower levels from the Bay of Bengal to Northeast and adjoining East India, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning is very likely to continue over Odisha during the next five days, said the IMD.

According to the latest bulletin, isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha on June 25, 26, 28, and 29.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds with a speed reaching 30-40 kmph are very likely at isolated places on June 25 and 26, it added.