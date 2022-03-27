Heavy Rain Explodes Hydropower Plant Pipeline In Assam, 3 Killed

Silchar: At least three persons were killed after a high-speed water pipeline of the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation’s (NEEPCO)’s hydropower plant here exploded due to overflow of rainwater.

The deceased persons were identified as employees of NEEPCO.

According to the reports, the incident was reported at a high-speed water pipeline of 100MW Khandong Power Project Distribution on Kopili river at around 11.30am.

An official from NEEPCO said that the water level in the river increased due to heavy rain in Meghalaya. Some blockade caused by stone and broken trees caused the explosion in pipeline.

“Water flows at high speed from Meghalaya but sometimes large stones and broken trees cause blockade which creates big energy. In this case, the pipeline exploded due to some blockade and unfortunately three employees came under the flow. Their bodies were found more than two hours later,” the official said requesting anonymity.

In a similar kind of blast in October 2019, four persons were killed and their bodies were recovered after nearly 18 days.