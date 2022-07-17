Heavy Rain Causes Flood-Like Situation In Phulbani; Several Govt Constructed Walls Collapsed

Phulbani: Incessant rain continues to lash the Kandhamal district triggering flood-like situations and cutting-off several low-lying regions of the Phulbani area.

With the water level rising in the Pilasalki river, several bridges in the low-lying areas have been submerged. The water level of the Pilasalki river at Nadikhandi Sahi was flowing above the danger mark of 3 metres. Floodwaters have entered Dakapala, Damigaon, Nuaripadara and Aalami villages.

A few days earlier many areas of the district were marooned after torrential rain. Moreover, road connectivity has been severely disrupted in many parts of the district.

The rain led to the collapse of the newly constructed boundary wall of Narayani park last night. Several kutcha houses also collapsed due to heavy rainfall and strong winds.

A newly constructed boundary wall by the Baliguda NAC around a village pond. Meanwhile, locals alleged poor construction work by the government.