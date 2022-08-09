Heavy Rain Alert Issued For Bhubaneswar, Cuttack

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Regional Centre here has predicted heavy rainfall in the Twin City of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

According to the IMD’s latest bulletin, few spells of thundershower with one or two intense spell is very likely to occur over the Twin City till 2 am of August 10.

“Generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain/thundershower with one or two intense spell(2-3 cm per hour) is very likely to occur in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack city areas,” read the bulletin.

Under its impact, low-lying areas and underpass roads might get waterlogged temporarily, it added.