Heavy Rain Alert Issued For 12 Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre here has issued heavy rain alert for 12 districts of Odisha.

The alert has been sounded for the districts of Kandhamal, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Angul, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Khurda.

According to the IMD’s latest bulletin, “Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over these districts in the next 24 hours.”

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at most places over the districts of north coastal Odisha and at many places over the rest districts of Odisha, it added.

People in these districts have been advised to move to safe places.