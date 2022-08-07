Heavy Rain Alert! IMD Issues Red Warning For Two Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre here has issued heavy to very heavy rainfall alert for two districts of Odisha in the next 24 hours.

The alert has been sounded for the districts of Kalahandi and Rayagada.

According to the IMD’s latest bulletin, the Low Pressure Area over Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha West Bengal coasts now lies as a Well- Marked Low Pressure Area over Northwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal off Odisha and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coasts.

The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height. It is likely to concentrate into a Depression during next 48 hours and move westnorthwestwards across Odisha and Chhattisgarh, it added.

During the next 24 hours, heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at a few places (7 to 20cm) with extremely heavy rainfall (>20cm) at isolated places over the districts of Kalahandi and Rayagada, it further stated and added that heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Gajapati and Ganjam.