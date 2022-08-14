Heavy rain alert for Cuttack and Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Regional Centre on Sunday issued an advisory for heavy rainfall activities in the twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

As per the advisory, light to moderate rain/thunderstorm with one or two spells of intense (2-3 cm/hour) rainfall is likely to occur in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar today. The alert will remain valid till 10 am today.

The intense spell of rainfall might cause waterlogging conditions in several low-lying areas of the twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. Besides, there could be traffic disruptions and congestion due to poor visibility.