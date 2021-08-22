Heavy Light Rain, Thundershower In Odisha Between August 25-27: IMD

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted heavy rainfall in fours districts between August 25 and 27.

According to the IMD bulletin, light to moderate rain or thundershower at many places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, and at a few places over the rest districts of Odisha in the next 24 hours.

Rain and thunderstorm activities will continue in several parts of Odisha till August 24, 2021.

There has been deficient rainfall in several parts of Odisha so far this monsoon. Odisha received 571.7 mm of rainfall from June 1 to August 22, 2021, as against the anticipated normal range of 809 mm. There has been a deviation of 30 percent so far, IMD said in a release.

Weather Forecast and Warning:

Day 1 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 25.08.2021 upto 0830 hrs IST of 26.08.2021)

Yellow Warning(To be updated): Heavy rain is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur.

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Dhenkanal.

Day 5 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 26.08.2021 upto 0830 hrs IST of 27.08.2021)

Yellow Warning (To be updated): Heavy rain is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Keonjhar, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Kendrapara Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur.

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur,Keonjhar,Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh,Angul, Dhenkanal and Deogarh.