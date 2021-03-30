Heatwave Warning; SRC Issues Advisory

Bhubaneswar: Heatwave conditions is very likely to prevail at a few places over the districts of north interior and adjoining south interior and some districts of coastal Odisha during next three days following which the office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has directed Collectors of all districts to remain alert and take appropriate action.

As per the press release issued by IMD today (30.03.2021), “Under the influence of mainly dry westerly winds prevailing in the lower levels and local heating, heatwave conditions is very likely to prevail at a few places over the districts of north interior and adjoining south interior and some districts of coastal Odisha during next three days i.e. from 13.30 hours of 30/03/2021to 08.30 hours of 02/04/2021.

A yellow warning has been issued for the districts of Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, Bargarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore.

Similarly, thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Puri, Jagatsinghpur and kKoraput from 8.30 hrs of 02.04.2021 to 8.30 hrs of 03,04.2021.

Meteorological Features and forecast:

Under influence of mainly dry westerly winds prevailing in the lower levels and local heating, heat wave conditions very likely to prevail at a few places over the districts of north Interior and adjoining south interior and some districts of coastal Odisha during next three days.

Detail Forecast for Odisha during next five days:

Day-1 to Day-3(Valid upto 0830 Hrs IST of 02.04.2021)

Dry weather most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Day-4(Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 02.04.2021 to 0830 Hrs IST of 03.04.2021)

Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Khurdha, Puri, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Bhadrak, Balasore, and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day-5(Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 03.04.2021 to 0830 Hrs IST of 04.04.2021)

Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of coastal Odisha, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Rayagada and Koraput, and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Maximum Temperature Forecast:

Maximum temperature (Day temperature) very likely to rise around 2oC during next 48 Hrs and it will decrease by 2-3°Cduring after 3 days over the districts of Odisha. 2 days and it will increase thereafter by 2-3°Cover the districts of Odisha. Maximum temperature (Day temperature) very likely to be above normal by 4-6°C at many places over the districts of Odisha during next 3 days.