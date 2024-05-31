Heatwave Turns Fatal In Rourkela, Death Toll Rises To 12

Rourkela: The fatalities due to the heatwave in Rourkela has risen to 12 with the temperature soaring in the region for the last few days.

As per reports, 10 persons died yesterday at Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH). Today, two more deaths have been reported.

Sudharani Pradhan, the director-in-charge of RGH, stated that eight people had passed away by the time they reached the hospital, while four more died during treatment.

The RGH Superintendent said that the death could be heat-related as the high body temperatures of those who arrived alive at RGH ranged from 103-104 degrees Fahrenheit, given the intense heatwave conditions.

Stating that the actual reason behind the unnatural deaths remained unclear, Pradhan said that the exact cause of death would be known after the postmortem.