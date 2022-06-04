Heatwave To Prevail In These Places Of Odisha Till 6th June

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here Saturday predicted that heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail at many places of Odisha till the 6th of June, 2022.

According to a bulleting by the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Bolangir, Boudh, Sonepur, Bargarh, Sambalpur and Jhasuguda on the 4th of June. Heatwave conditions are also very likely to prevail over the districts of Bolangir, Boudh, Sonepur, and Bargarh on the 5th and 6th of June, 2022.

Impact and Action Suggested: Heat is tolerable for the general public but has slight health concerns for vulnerable people such as infants, the elderly and sick people.

The weatherman has advised taking precautionary measures for hot weather while going outside during day time between 11 am to 3 pm in these areas.

In its forecast, the IMD regional centre in Bhubaneswar also predicts isolated light to moderate rain or thunderstorm and lightning activity is very likely in some districts of Odisha during the next five days.

There will be no large change in Maximum temperature (day temperature) at many places over the districts of Odisha during the next 4 to 5 days, BBSR Met Centre said in its temperature forecast.