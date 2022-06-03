Heatwave Sweeps Western Odisha; Titilagarh Sizzles At 45 °C

Bhubaneswar: Heatwave swept across the Western Odisha with Titilagarh recording day temperature of 45 °C on Friday, informed the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.

While Titilagarh was the hottest place in the state today with a maximum day temperature of 45 °C, the mercury soared to 44 °C or above at five places. While, Bolangir recorded 44.9 °C, Boudh 44.5 °C, Sambalpur 44.4 °C, Sonepur 44.3 °C and Jharsuguda 44.2 °C.

There will be no large change in Maximum temperature (day temperature) at many places over the districts of Odisha during the next 4-5 days, the IMD said in its evening weather bulletin.