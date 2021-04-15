Heatwave Subsides In Odisha; Bhubaneswar Hottest With 39.7°C

Bhubaneswar: The day temperature in Odisha remained under 40°C as the heatwave has subsided. Bhubaneswar became the hottest place with 39.7°C on Thursday.

The Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, in its evening bulletin, informed that the day temperature in Balasore was 35.4°C, Chandbali 37°C, Cuttack 37.6°C, Paradip 32.4°C, Gopalpur 32°C, Puri 33.6°C, Angul 38.1°C, Keonjhar 35.2°C, Sambalpur 36°C, Hirakud 35.1°C and Talcher 37.5°C.

The day temperature at Bhawanipatna registered 36.6°C, Bolangir 38.4°C, Koraput 36°C, Phulbani 38°C, Titlagarh 38.2°C, Sonepur 38.8°C, Nayagarh 36°C, Boudh 39°C, Chhatrapur 34.3°C and Rayagada 34.2°C.