Heatwave: School Timings Rescheduled For Class 9-12 Students In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha School & Mass Education (S&ME) department has rescheduled school timings for Classes 9 to 12 in view of the heatwave situation in the state.

According to the direction of the S&ME Dept, Classes 9 and 11 presently running from 8.30 am to 10 am have been rescheduled to 7 am to 9 am.

Likewise, Classes 10 and 12 will now run from 9 am to 1 pm instead of 11 am to 4 pm.

Worthwhile to mention that due to heatwave condition, the Odisha Special Relief Commissioner Pradip Jena has written to all District Collectors to take precautionary measures in view of the heatwave. He also urged them to involve social organizations to create awareness on the matter