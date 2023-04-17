Heatwave In Odisha: Mercury Soars Above 43 °C At Nine Places, Baripada Sizzles At 44.2 °C

Bhubaneswar: As many as nine place in Odisha recorded above 43 °C day temperature on Monday, informed the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.

Today, again Baripada was the hottest place in the state with 44.2 °C followed by Boudh & Nuapada 43.5 °C, Jharsuguda 43.4 °C, and Talcher & Sambalpur 43.3 °C, Titilagarh & Angul 43.1 °C, and Bolangir 43 °C.

The day temperature in the Twin Cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack was recorded at 39.9 °C and 41.6 °C.

The other places which recorded day temperature of 40 °C or above are Sundargarh 42.8 °C, Bhawanipatna 42.6 °C, Rourkela 42.2 °C, Sonepur 41.7 °C, Hirakud 41.6 °C, Dhenkanal 41.4 °C, Paralakhemundi 41.1 °C, Bargarh 40.8 °C, Nayagarh 40.5 °C, Keonjhar 40.4 °C, Chandbali 40.2 °C, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, and Deogarh 40°C each.