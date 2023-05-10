Heatwave In Odisha: Mercury Soars Above 42 °C At 7 Places, Jharsuguda Sizzles At 42.9 °C

Bhubaneswar: As many as seven places in Odisha recorded above 42 °C day temperature or above on Wednesday, informed the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.

Today, Jharsuguda was the hottest place in the state with 42.9 °C followed by Sambalpur 42.6 °C, Boudh 42.4 °C, Talcher 42.2 °C, Angul 42.1 °C, and Sundargarh & Bolangir 42 °C each.

Other places which recorded 40 °C day temperature or above are Hirakud 41.9°C, Rourkela 41.8 °C, Bargarh 41 °C, Sonepur 40.8 °C, Baripada 40.6 °C, Titilagarh 40.5 °C, Nayagarh 40.2 °C and Malkangiri 40 °C.

The day temperature in the Twin Cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack was recorded at 39 °C and 38.6 °C.