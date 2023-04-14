Heatwave in Odisha: 25 Places Record 40 °C Or Above, Baripada Sizzles At 44 °C

Bhubaneswar: As many as 25 place in Odisha recorded 40 °C or above day temperature on Friday, informed the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.

Today, again Baripada was the hottest place in the state with 44 °C followed by Jharsuguda 42.8 °C, Talcher 42.6 °C, Boudh 42.5 °C, Titilagarh 42.5 °C, Sambalpur 42.2 °C, Bolangir 42.2 °C, Angul 42.1 °C, Sonepur 42.1 °C and Sundargarh 42 °C.

The day temperature again remained above 40 °C in the Twin Cities. Bhubaneswar recorded 40.6 °C and Cuttack recorded 41.2 °C.

The other places which recorded day temperature of 40 °C or above are Rourkela 41 °C, Bhawanipatna 41.5 °C, Keonjhar 41.2 °C, Hirakud 40.6 °C, Dhenkanal 40.5 °C, Chandbali 40.3 °C, Nuapada 40.2 °C, Paralakhemundi 40.1 °C, Jagatsinghpur, Nayagarh, Jajpur, Bhadrak, and Bargarh 40 °C each.